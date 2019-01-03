TEMPLE, Texas —

Local News

1. Whitney ISD to step up security at high school after shooting threat found in bathroom, superintendent says

The Whitney Independent School District superintendent is asking parents to send their children to school despite a threat found in a boys' restroom this week. School officials plan to have increased police presence on campus. Here's the latest.

2. Great Texas warrant roundup in full swing

Police lights generic, file photo.

iStock, Getty Images

Authorities from Bell and McLennan counties are performing their annual warrant round up. If you turn yourself in and have an outstanding Class C Warrant, you will get a "safe harbor" pass and won't be arrested.

3. Bell Co. officials meet to discuss replacement for former Justice of the Peace Claudia Brown

Bell County officials are moving forward with a list of democratic candidates to fill Claudia Brown's former seat as Justice of the Peace. Officials met at the Belton Commissioner's Court on Thursday to discuss possible replacements. Here's the latest.

Texas & Beyond

4. Hyundai, Kia recall over 500K vehicles due to engine fire risk

AP Photo/David Zalubowski/Gene J. Puskar

Hyundai and Kia are recalling more than a half million vehicles in the U.S. because of issues that can cause engine fires. The recall includes:

- Kia Soul SUVs from 2012 to 2016 with 1.6-liter engines

- Hyundai, Kia Tuscon SUVs from 2011 to 2013

- Hyundai, Kia Sportage SUVs from 2011 to 2012

Read more for when owners will be notified about the recalls.

5. Fake Little Caesars coupon could download virus onto your phone

(Photo courtesy Little Caesars)

Little Caesars

If you're hungry for pizza, don't use this coupon from Little Cesars. The pizza chain is asking customers not to download a coupon that advertises three free pizzas on its 60th anniversary because it contains a virus.

6. Rise Up for MPS with the Vocal Majority

Join KCEN Channel 6 and Vocal Majority for Rise Up for MPS at the Midway Performing Arts Center on Saturday. All event proceeds will benefit the Jenna Marie Richbourg Endowment Fund that helps support families and patients who battle Mucopolysaccharidoses, a genetic lysosomal storage disease that leads to a shortened lifespan.

Have a safe and happy weekend, Central Texas!