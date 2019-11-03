TEMPLE, Texas —

Local News

1. Woman dies after rock from overpass crashes through windshield, police say

Keila Ruby Flores, 33, was in the front passenger seat of a vehicle with her family traveling northbound on I-35 between exits 303 and 305 when a rock crashed through the windshield and hit her. Flores later died from her injuries at the hospital, and police are now investigating the incident as a homicide.

2. Boil water notice affecting 12 KISD campus, district says

A boil water notice remains in effect for western Killeen in the area bounded by Fort Hood Road on the east. City officials have not yet lifted the notice, despite a corrected water sensor in a ground storage tank that caused the water outage.

3. City of Marlin in final stages of receiving $14 million loan to improve water conditions

After years of dealing with discoloration and a foul odor, the City of Marlin is in the final stages of receiving a $14 million loan to improve its water plant and aged water lines. Here's what the loan would benefit for the city's water supply.

4. No. 1 Baylor punches ticket to Big 12 tournament championship with 88-60 win over No. 5 Kansas State

The Baylor Lady Bears continue their quest for the final four in the Big 12 Championship by taking on Iowa State at 8 p.m. Monday. If the team wins, this will be their 10th tournament title in the program's history.

Texas & Beyond

5. 'It's a horrible thing to do:' Scheme impersonates pastors, targets parishioners

Texas Attorney Gen. Ken Paxton issued a warning for Texas residents after a scheme is asking for money and gift cards over the phone and social media. Here's what we know.

6. Igloo coolers recalled after child gets locked inside

Igloo is recalling eight models of their coolers after a boy from Florida became trapped inside after crawling into one, and the stainless steal latch locked. Here's what the company is doing for its customers.

One last thing, it's National Napping Day, so take some time to catch up on rest today!