1. Boyfriend speaks after woman killed by rock thrown from Temple overpass

33-year-old Kaila Flores was killed when a rock crashed through the windshield of a vehicle her boyfriend was driving as she sat in the passenger’s seat, police said.

2. Two unaccompanied Army veterans will be laid to rest at Killeen cemetery

The Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery will host its 100th unaccompanied veteran burial this week to honor two Army veterans. The first, and 100th veteran the cemetery will host will honor Major Lee Shotwell Jr. at 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery's Facebook page.

3. Waco pastors stand by superintendent arrested on drug charge

A handful of pastors came together Monday to support Waco ISD Superintendent Dr. Marcus Nelson after he was arrested on Wednesday.

4. No. 1 Baylor beats No.2 Iowa State 67-49 to win Big 12 tournament title

Baylor will now find out their NCAA tournament destination on Monday, March 18.

5. Pillsbury flour recalled for possible salmonella contamination

Check your pantry for Pillsbury unbleached all purpose flour. Hometown Food

Company is recalling 12,245 cases of the flour because of a possible salmonella contamination.

6. How to get free IHOP pancakes, free Nutella and more on Tuesday

Enjoy a warm, buttery stack of pancakes from IHOP for free from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday as a part of an annual event that encourages donations to the Children's Miracle Network Hospitals, the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society and Shriners Hospitals for Children.

