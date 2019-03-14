TEMPLE, Texas —

Local News

1. Breaking down the Temple rock throwing investigation, plus reactions from drivers

Two cars have been hit by rocks near overpasses along Interstate 35 in Temple within the last four days. KCEN Channel 6 spoke to the Temple Police Department about its progress on the investigation, and asked drivers how they feel about these threats on their every day commutes.

2. 4 people suffer serious injuries after fiery crash in Temple

Four people suffered serious injuries after a car crash around 3 a.m. Thursday on Airport Road near the West Adams Avenue bridge. When officials arrived on scene, they found the car on fire with the victims trapped inside. Here's what we know.

Texas & Beyond

3. Beto O'Rourke announces he's running for president

It's official. Beto O'Rourke, the El Paso Democrat and former U.S. Representative, announced Thursday morning he is running for president in 2020.

We asked you on Texas Today: If former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke were to run against President Trump in 2020, who do you think would take the great state of Texas? You can vote here and see how others voted too.

KCEN TV VOTE NOW! If former Texas Congressman Beto O'Rourke were to run against President Trump in 2020, who do you think would take the great state of Texas? Click the link below to vote on our talker of...

4. Check your freezer: Butterball recalls ground turkey

A label from one variety of Butterball ground turkey recalled on March 13, 2019.

USDA

Put down that ground turkey! The USDA announced Wednesday that Butterball is recalling more than 39 tons of raw ground turkey products shipped nationwide because it may be contaminated with a form of Salmonella.

5. Jussie Smollett may enter plea Thursday

FILE - In this May 14, 2018, file photo, Jussie Smollett attends the Fox Networks Group 2018 programming presentation after party at Wollman Rink in Central Park in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Former 'Empire' star Jussie Smollett will return to court Thursday for his disorderly conduct case, where a judge will be assigned and likely ask Smollett to enter a plea. Here's background on why the actor is in the spotlight.

6. Powerball drawing

Somebody in Texas holds the winning Powerball numbers: 6, 10, 21, 35, 46, and 23. The next drawing will be held on Saturday.

Check your tickets and go on with your Thursday. Meteorologist Meagan Massey said it's going to be a great, spring-like day!