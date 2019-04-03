TEMPLE, Texas —

Local News

1. Moody family safely escapes burning home, officials work to contain fire

Multiple fire crews worked for hours to douse the flames of a home that caught fire shortly after 2 a.m. in Moody. A family of three and their dog were able to escape with no injuries but the house has been destroyed. The cause of the fire has not been determined.

2. Mexia Valero gas station catches fire

The cause of a Valero gas station fire in Mexia on Saturday evening is under investigation. Employees working in the store at the time of the incident reported there was smoke, and decided to evacuate the building. No injuries were reported.

3. Man found shot outside Mexia nightclub, police say

An investigation is also underway after Mexia police responded to a call about a shooting that occurred around 1:40 a.m. Sunday in the parking lot of a Mexia nightclub. When they arrived on scene, they found a man lying in the parking lot who suffered from at least one gunshot wound, who was then taken to the hospital under stable conditions, according to police.

Texas & Beyond

4. NTSB finds one of two black boxes from crashed plane in Trinity Bay

Now that the National Transportation Safety Board has recovered the cockpit voice recorder from a plane that crashed into the Trinity Bay on Feb. 24, the black box will be examined at labs in Washington DC. Meanwhile, divers continue to search for the second black box that contains information from the flight data recorder.

Here's a virtual view of the deadly plane crash at Trinity Bay on Feb. 24.

5. 2 more blood pressure drug recalls for cancer risk; 4 in one week

Two more recalls for blood pressure medications on Friday made for four total in the whole week, which only grows an ongoing string of recalls since last July. Read more for why the Food and Drug Administration are "deeply concerned" about the medications and their potential cancer-causing impurities.

6. At least 23 dead after tornado hits Alabama

An F3 tornado with a track of at least half a mile wide roared through southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people and injured several others Sunday. An intense ground search will continue this morning.

Thank you for keeping in the know. Have a great Monday, Central Texas.