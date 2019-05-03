TEMPLE, Texas —

1. Former Fort Hood chaplain sick, homeless

After a 16-month stay at a West Los Angeles VA Hospital, Larry Allison, a former Fort Hood chaplain, was released against his doctor's wishes, according to his wife Corrie Mae Allison. More than four years later, she said his mental health is in shambles, and he remains homeless in Los Angeles.

KCEN Channel 6 has filed a media request to the hospital to find out why Larry Allison was released under his condition but has not heard any information back yet.

2. Hewitt woman testifies on Capitol grounds for marijuana reform bill

Testimonies for House Bill 63 were heard Monday at the Texas State Legislature, during which a Hewitt woman shared her story for why she believes the bill should be passed. The bill would decriminalize possessing under an ounce of marijuana, while amending several sections of the state's Health and Safety Code.

3. Wacoans get updated look at Brazos Waterfront Promenade

A second meeting was held Monday for the public to share their input for a $5 million project that will transform the area between the Brazos River and University Parks Drive in Waco. Scheduled to begin construction in the fall, you can find the renderings of the project here.

4. Birth control medication recalled over incorrect packaging

Photos of recalled Apotex Corp. Drospirenone and Ethinyl Estradiol birth control tablets due to incorrect packaging. From left: Package with no placebos, package with missing tablet, and package with extra placebo tablet.

Apotex Corp. is recalling four lots of birth control pills for a packaging error that could cause a loss of efficacy. If you have one of these impacted lots, you're advised to contact your pharmacy.

5. Texas senators approve bill to give teachers, librarians $5K raises

The Texas Senate voted 31-0 Monday to approve Senate Bill 3, which would give all public and charter school teachers and librarians a state-funded $5,000 pay raise. If the bill is signed into law, the pay increase would affect the 2018-2019 salary and would remain in effect unless a staff member changed school districts, or a future legislation ends it.

6. Husband of missing San Antonio woman arrested, charged with evidence tampering

San Antonio resident Andreen Nicole McDonald, 29, has been missing since Thursday, and the Bexar County Sheriff's Office believes she is no longer living. Andre McDonald was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, according to Sheriff Javier Salazar, who also said Andre McDonald's bond will be set very high. Read more for full details on the ongoing investigation.

