1. MISSING TEEN: Killeen Police Department searching for 13-year-old

The Killeen Police Department is asking the community to contact them with any information about 13-year-old Justin Pinner's whereabouts. Pinner was reported missing on Feb. 15.

2. VA hospital 'looking into' discharge of former Fort Hood chaplain, facility leaders say

Veterans Affairs are investigating why a former Fort Hood chaplain Larry Allison was discharged from one of its locations. The veteran's wife, Corrie Allison, said she wants what's right for her husband and other veterans who may be in similar situations, or worse. Here's the latest details on this developing stories.

3. Trial begins in McLennan County for ICE detainee accused of burglary, organized crime

From the McLennan County Courthouse: The trial for Estela Fajardo, who is accused of burglary and engaging in organizing crime, began Tuesday. As a potential jury was being selected for the trial, a group of her supporters were outside of the courthouse, rallying to keep Fajardo in the U.S.

KCEN Channel 6 will continue to bring you the latest coverage in this trial.

4. Texas state senator filing bill to halt STAAR test for 2 years

If you have a child currently in the public school system, you will want to know about possible changes to standardized testing in Texas.

Texas State Senator José Menéndez announced that he will file a bill that will put a two-year hiatus on the use of the State of Texas Assessments of Academic Readiness (STAAR) test because he is concerned with the program's ability to assess student's readability and school accountability ratings.

5. NTSB: Final 18 seconds of cockpit voice recording indicates loss of control before Atlas Air flight crashed into Trinity Bay

During the initial review of flight data and voice recorded information from Atlas Air Flight 3591, which crashed into Trinity Bay on Feb. 23, the National Transportation Safety Board found that the plane lost control before it crashed, according to a news release. Read more for further details into the investigation.

6. Bill to raise tobacco sale age from 18 to 21 in Texas to go before House Committee on Public Health

House Bill 749, a bill that wishes to raise the tobacco sale age from 18 to 21 in Texas, will be heard by the 11-member House Committee on Public Health at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. If passed, it would be illegal for businesses to sell cigarettes, e-cigarettes and other tobacco products to a person who's not 21 years old.

