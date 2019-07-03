TEMPLE, Texas —

Local News

1. MISSING TEEN: Killeen Police Department searching for 13-year-old

Killeen Police Department

The Killeen Police Department continues to ask the community for help finding 13-year-old Justin Pinner, who was last seen on February 15 in the 600 block of Parmer Ave. Here's a description of him so you can help.

2. No charges filed in Killeen shooting caught on video, Bell County D.A. says

Have you seen this video? A witness captured the moments leading up to the shooting death of Killeen resident Curtis Shelley.. The Bell County Grand Jury met Wednesday and decided there would be no charges against the suspect, who officials have not yet named.

We asked you this morning on Texas Today if you think the Grand Jury made the right call in not charging the man. You can weigh your thoughts on our Facebook page.

3. City of Waco proposal would put landfill next to Axtell cemetery

Axtell residents are raising money to fight back against the City of Waco for proposing a new landfill about less than 100 feet away from the TK Cemetary. KCEN Channel 6 reporter Andrew Moore dove into the issue head on.

Texas & Beyond

4. Charlotte Russe 'going out of business,' closing all its stores

Women's clothing retailer Charlotte Russe posted a notice on its website Wednesday announcing it would be hosting liquidation sales at all its stores.

Charlotte Russe

A spokesperson for Charlotte Russe, a women's clothing retailer, announced on Wednesday that all of its stores will close down. The retailer posted on its website that its online store is closed, but a going out of business sale will commence on Thursday at physical locations.

5. Dollar Tree to close up to 390 Family Dollar stores

In more consumer news, Dollar Tree is closing up to 390 Family Dollar stores this year and will re-brand about 200 others under the company's name. Read more about the history that lead to this decision for the company.

6. 'Selena Rose' collectible cup to be sold at Stripes this weekend

If you can't get enough of the Queen of Tejano music, you're in luck for a new collectible item. Stripes will sell new three new designs of Selena collectible cups starting at 10 a.m. Saturday. According to staff members, the cups are expected to wipe out fast, and customers can begin to line up at participating stores as early as 8 a.m. for the release.

As always, thank you for keeping in the know. Expect more on Friday!