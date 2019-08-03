TEMPLE, Texas —

Local News

1. Waco ISD Superintendent arrested for possession of marijuana, school board to hold special meeting

Robertson County Sheriff's Office

Al Marcus Nelson, Waco Independent School District superintendent, was arrested Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana under two ounces, according to the Robertson County Sheriff's Office website. Since his release on Thursday on a $2,500 bond, the president of the school district's board of trustees released this statement about the incident.

2. Estella Fajardo, retired Waco police detective take stand on day 3 of ICE detainee trial

Continuing our coverage of the trial of Estella Fajardo, an ICE detainee accused of burglary and organized crime: Sherry Kingrey, a retired Waco police detective, who was assigned as the lead detective in a string of burglaries in North Waco from 2015 to 2016, testified Thursday new information about her investigation. Read more for the latest information.

3. Card skimmer found on Waco gas pump

The Waco Police Department is advising anyone who may have used pumps at the Alon gas station at 825 W. Waco Dr. since November 2018 to carefully monitor their bank statements. On Thursday, officials confirmed reports of a card skimmer being found in one of the gas pumps. Read more for tips on how to avoid card skimmers.

Texas & Beyond

4. Ralph Hall, oldest-ever member of US House, dies at age 95

In this May 27, 2014, file photo, Congressman Ralph Hall smiles during a tour of his home in Rockwall, Texas.

AP Photo/LM Otero, File

The man who claimed to have once sold cigarettes and Coca-Cola to the bank-robbing duo of Bonnie and Clyde in Dallas, former Texas Rep. Ralph Hall, has died at the age of 95. You can read more about his life and legacy here.

5. ‘Born Alive’ abortion bill introduced in the Texas legislature

Texas House of Representatives

Friday morning on Texas Today, we presented information to you about new bills that two Texas lawmakers introduced to the state legislature that could impose a $10,000 fine on abortion providers if they don't care for a baby that survives an abortion.

Do you support the Texas Born-Alive Infant Protection Act? Here's more information on the possible bill to help you decide in our Talker of the Day.

6. Burnet Fire Department holding fundraiser for 4-year-old recovering from December shooting

Fidler Fair

The Burnet Fire Department holding a fundraiser for the Fidler family this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. to help Corden Fidler as he continues his recovery from injuries he suffered during a shooting in Temple on Dec. 20, 2018.

You can find the address to the fundraiser, plus more information of ways you can participate and help, here.

We made it to the end of the week! Have a safe and great weekend, Central Texas!