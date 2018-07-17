Orangeburg, SC (WLTX) - Bill Watkins vehicle was stolen over the weekend. But this wasn't just any vehicle. Not for him.

In nearly 90 years of living, Watkins has gone through his fair share of trials in Orangeburg County, but his livelihood being stolen has taken a lot of the fight out of him.

"It's devastated me," He says. "I've never had anything hurt nearly as bad. I've just felt totally exhausted it's like it's taken all the life out of me."

Watkins owns a business called "Signs by Bill".

For over 35 years his company has created and installed signs and billboards in the Eutawville community, but this past weekend a green lift which was attached to the white van he uses to get around and install billboards was stolen and now he's out of work.

He says, "I worked so hard to get that paid off and I thought I was there and somebody just picked it up and walked off with it. I couldn't believe that someone was so low to walk off with that. I even offer a reward. I don't have that much money but I would do something just to know I could pay my rent."

Watkins has been in the sign making business for nearly 75 and he says its the joy of going to work that keeps him going. "I love to work and my health is good and I don't take any medication and I don't require anything to keep going because I love what I do" he says.

But he says ultimately his faith is what will keep him going.

"I believe in God and I know he will take care of me. I'm just so shocked to see anybody do this," he said.

Anyone who may know where his vehicle is should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. That tipline allows callers to remain anonymous.

© 2018 WLTX