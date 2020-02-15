LEAGUE CITY, Texas — Texas EquuSearch has suspended Saturday's search for Aaron Balaban -- a missing Iraqi veteran last seen Monday.

The search will be suspended until they get a positive lead to his whereabouts, David White with EquuSearch told KHOU 11.

Crews gathered in League City at early Saturday morning and broke out in groups -- some on foot, some on ATV’s -- to search for Balaban.

“Aaron proudly served in the U S to protect America, and now it’s time for us to find and aid him,” Frank Black with Texas EquuSearch said.

Texas EquuSearch

Balaban’s parents said he left their house late Monday night carrying just a cell phone and wallet and never returned. He was wearing blue jeans, a dark green lightweight puff jacket and tennis shoes.

Balaban is about 6 feet tall and weighs approximately 165 pounds.

Texas EquuSearch said the League City Police Department started a missing person's report on Balaban but cancelled it Friday. They did not say why.

If you have any information on Balaban’s whereabouts, please call the League City Police Department at 281-799-9586 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

