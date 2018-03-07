ROSWELL, Ga. -- An accidental shooting in the parking lot of a Motorsports store in Roswell left a teen with special needs dead early Tuesday afternoon.

Roswell Police said a group of teens and who also have special needs, stopped at Mountain Motorsports on their way to a camping trip. The teens were left inside the vehicle in the parking lot of the store in the 1200 block of Upper Hembree Road at about 12:45 p.m., while an adult chaperone went inside.

“It appears the gun was in the vehicle," Sgt. Zachary Frommer. "It was a vehicle that I believe belongs to the chaperone or at least was being driven by the chaperone. The chaperone went in the store and left the kids in the car.”

According to police, one of the teens allegedly shot another one with the gun. Police said witnesses told them they heard the gunshots.

“I heard two gun shots go off," said Rhiannon Lindsay, a witness. "They were right after each other, just two, quick pops.”

A bystander in the parking lot, a 63-year-old man not connected to the group, was grazed in the hand. Authorities said he drove himself to the hospital.

It's unclear at this time how many teens were inside of the SUV. Officers also said its too early in the investigation to know if anyone will face charges.

