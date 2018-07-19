AUSTIN — After the jury heard testimonial from the man accused of killing a University of Texas at Austin student in 2016, they could begin deliberating as early as Thursday.

After calling three more witnesses to the stand, defense rested their case Thursday morning. Wording of the charges has been fine-tuned, and jury will get their final instructions before closing arguments begin.

Austin investigators believe Meechaiel Criner killed Haruka Weiser on campus back in April of 2016.

Criner took the stand Wednesday to testify, catching some people off guard. During testimony, he smiled often and sometimes laughed.

He denied killing Wieser, however he understands why the jury might think he did after he was found with many of her belongings. He claimed he found them in a trash can.

"So far, I don't like my odds," he testified. "It doesn't look good for me."

Criner faces an automatic life sentence if convicted of capital murder.

