COPPERAS COVE, Texas — A suspect was arrested Wednesday after a three-hour standoff with Copperas Cove Special Weapons and Tactics Team, according to the Copperas Cove Police Department.

Early Wednesday morning, CCPD responded to a report of a domestic dispute in the 500 block of Primrose Dr.

The caller said the Genna Michelle Ferguson and another person were drinking alcohol in a travel trailer in the backyard of the residence when Ferguson told the other person to leave.

When the person did not leave, the caller said Ferguston threatened them with a firearm and shot a shotgun round toward them, according to CCPD.

The shotgun round hit the roof of the travel trailer, and Ferguson pointed a pistol at the person, police said.

Officials said the person then ran from the residence to call 911.

Ferguson refused to leave the travel trailer when officers tried to make contact, police said.

Several residents were evacuated from the area as a precaution, and Copperas Cove Special Weapons and Tactics Team was called to the scene. Officials said the team negotiated with Ferguson for about three hours.

Ferguson left the travel trailer peacefully around 5 a.m., officials said.

Ferguson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence.

Ferguson was arraigned on the charges around 11:30 a.m.

Her bond was set at $25,000. Officials said she will be transferred to Coryell County Jail.