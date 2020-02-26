FORT HOOD, Texas — An aircraft returning home to Robert Gray Army Airfield from South Korea was briefly delayed Tuesday because two soldiers were reported sick, according to a Fort Hood press release.

The aircraft was carrying 248 troops from the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division.

Medical personnel evaluated the two soldiers on the airfield and found that their symptoms were not consistent with the coronavirus, Fort Hood officials said. They instead believe food poisoning or air sickness may have been the cause.

They say the soldiers are being considered low-risk for the coronavirus, and a follow-up checkup is expected. All other soldiers on Tuesday's flight have been told how to connect with nurses on sight.

Fort Hood officials said all Centers for Disease Control guidelines were followed.

This story will be updated with new information when we receive it.