HOUSTON — In an emotional interview with KHOU 11 Anchor Len Cannon, Brittany Bowens answered some tough questions about her daughter’s disappearance, her ex-fiance Derion Vence and whether she thinks he did something to Maleah.

Bowens said she’s devastated and can barely eat or sleep since Maleah went missing.

“It’s like my mind and my spirit can’t rest,” Bowens said. “All I can do is pray and give it to God. That’s all I can do.”

Bowens answered critics who wonder why she left the children with Vence when she went out of town for her father’s burial. Before leaving, Bowens had confronted her then-fiance’ about sexually inappropriate photos he sent to another man, according to spokesperson Quanell X.

“In my mind, whatever we had going on, had nothing to do with the children,” Bowens said.

In the beginning, she tried to believe Vence’s story about the kidnapping.

“I would rather think that somebody took my child, than believe that somebody had done something to her.”

But Bowens admits it was always in the back of her mind that Vence might be involved.

