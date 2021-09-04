Along with Fort Hood, Eight Central Texas Mayors renew the Cen-Tex Partnership

Eight central Texas mayors along with The Fort Hood Garrison Commander met in Nolanville Thursday to renew the Cen-Tex Sustainable Communities Partnership. People from Killeen, Harker Heights, Copperas Cove, Nolanville, Belton, Salado, Gatesville, and Lampasas were recognized for their efforts in fostering community service and promoting beautification, conservation, pollution prevention, and recycling through youth and community initiatives. Seven-year-old Isaac Grisham planted silver maple trees and donated them to the City of Nolanville and Acton Academy in Salado.

“It is very important not just for our city, but as a community as a whole that we come together to unite so that this place will truly be a great place to live,” said Nolanville Mayor Andy Williams.



After the ceremony there was a tree planting with the Fort Hood Garrison Commander Col. Jason A. Wesbrock and the mayors. There was also a signing to proclaim April as sustainable environment month.