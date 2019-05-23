ALTO, Texas — Thanks to generous donations after tornadoes ripped through the town of Alto in April, Alto Independent School District students will only need to provide backpacks and lunch boxes for the 2019-20 school year.

According to Alto ISD, the donations received since the storms were enough to cover all other school supplies for their students for the upcoming school year.

"We pray that every student and staff member has an amazing summer," Alto ISD said in a statement on Facebook. "Rest, relax and enjoy the things that matter most ... the laughter of your children, afternoons in a water sprinkler, and family game nights. We will never regret the time we spend with our children, family and friends!"

