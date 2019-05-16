ALVIN, Texas — Alvin ISD changed its dress code thanks, in part, to a boy who got in trouble for wearing makeup.

“I just want everyone to be able to express themselves in whatever way they want to,” Shadow Creek High School student Abner Garcia said last August.

KHOU 11 News first interviewed Garcia after he says he received in-school suspension for wearing makeup.

It’s something he said he’d done for years.

Thousands of people signed a petition to try and change the rules.

Alvin ISD formed a committee and held a series of meetings over the last few months.

The district officially amended the dress code this week.

In the make-up section of the dress code, the phrase “boys may not wear make-up” no longer appears.

“After our series of meetings, the committee felt confident that they developed recommendations that serve the purpose of the dress and grooming guidelines while responding to the desire of our community,” a statement issued by Alvin ISD said.

The amended dress code bans so-called “extreme makeup,” whether worn by a boy or girl.

It’s a little vague.

But Garcia still considers it a victory.

He’s glad that, from the beginning, Alvin ISD leaders said they were willing to take a second look at the rules.

