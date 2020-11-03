RIVER OAKS, Texas — The River Oaks Police Department issued an Amber Alert for 4-month-old Mia Negrete Wednesday around 2:30 a.m.

Mia is 20 inches long, 15 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes, police say. According to authorities she was last seen wearing a sleeveless yellow onesie.

Police are looking for 19-year-old Summer Brook Davidson and 24-year-old Gemma Krystal Flores in connection with Mia's abduction.

Davidson is 5'4", 140 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all black clothing and is on crutches with a broken foot with metal pins, police say.

River Oaks Police Department

Flores is 5'2", 125 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

River Oaks Police Department

Authorities say the suspects are driving a white, Nissan Frontier four door, with an unknown Texas license plate.

River Oaks Police believe the child may be in grave or immediate danger.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, please call the River Oaks Police Department.