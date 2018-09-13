PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office has issued an Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl who went missing Monday Sept. 10 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Officials said Katelyn Ramirez was last seen at 17501 Bridge Farmer Blvd. in Pflugerville, Texas.

Ramirez is 3 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 40 pounds, the sheriff's office said. She has blond hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red short-sleeved shirt, light red shorts and white socks.

Officials said they are also searching for the suspect, the girl's father, identified as Eric John Ramirez, 40. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 190 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Officials said Ramirez has outstanding warrants and may be driving this vehicle:

Maroon Chevy Camaro with a license plate number of KBX7877

Other possible vehicles include:

Grey BMW with dealer tags 20089Z9

White GMC Yukon with a license plate number of JRV2702

Small white Volkswagen SUV with unknown plates

If you have any information regarding this case, please call the Travis County Sheriff's Office at 512-974-0845 or 911.

© 2018 KVUE-TV