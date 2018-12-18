AUSTIN — Apple is getting a big tax break connected to its plan for a $1 billion expansion in Central Texas.

Tuesday, Williamson County Commissioners voted on a taxpayer-funded incentive package for Apple that will be worth tens of millions of dollars over its 15-year life. The vote comes after leaders in Williamson County spent much of the year trying to acquire a major corporate campus that would bring thousands of jobs to the area.

The vote to approve authorizing Judge Gattis to execute a Ch 381 Econ. & Dev. Program Agreement w/ Apple! Based on compliance with these obligations, WilCo will reimburse Apple 65% of ad valorem taxes paid to the county over the 15-yr term, starting w/ creation of new 700 jobs! pic.twitter.com/w3wlGVJApN — Williamson County (@wilcogov) December 18, 2018

VIDEO: Drone video of where the new Apple campus will be in Austin

The proposed deal will rebate 65 percent of Apple's annual property taxes for 15 years. The agreement requires Apple to invest $400 million in the site over that time period, as well as hire 4,000 workers by the deal's 12th anniversary. Williamson County has already had growth without Apple and many believe it will only be amplified with the tech giant growing in the area.

Apple announced last week that it plans to invest $1 billion in a new Austin campus and add 5,000 workers to its Central Texas payroll. Site preparation is scheduled to start next year for the 133-acre corporate campus, which is about one mile from its main location at Parmer Lane. The facility could eventually accommodate up to 15,000 workers. It will be in Austin city limits, and the city is not putting any money into it. Apple is set to receive as much as $25 million for the campus from the state's taxpayer-funded Texas Enterprise Fund.

