Apply for free or reduced-priced meal benefits

Friday is the last day that you can apply for benefits that would cover the cost of free or reduced-priced meals.



The Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer, also known as P-EBT is a one-time benefit of $285 per child for families who've lost access to free or reduced meals because of COVID-19.



Families with children between the ages of 5 and 18 years old who received SNAP food benefits in March do not need to apply, because those families already received P-EBT benefits on their current Lone Star Card in May.



Children up to 21 years old who received free or reduced meals the during the 2019-2020 school year are also eligible and need to apply by August 21.



The P-EBT benefits can be used in the same way as SNAP benefits to buy groceries and food.



All you have to do is apply on the Your Texas Benefits website. After completing the application families will receive their $285 on a P-EBT card through the mail.



All benefits will be issued by September 30. If you've been denied but still believe you're eligible, contact the Texas Health and Human Services Commission within 15 days of receiving a denial notice.