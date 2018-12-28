AUSTIN — People have been sharing their thoughts and memories of Richard Overton, America's oldest World War II veteran.
PHOTOS: Remembering Richard Overton, America's oldest living veteran
Overton died at a rehab facility Thursday night after battling pneumonia, his family said. He was 112 years old.
Overton served in the United States Army during World War II. The U.S. Army Twitter account recognized him after his passing saying, "Today we mourn not just a hero, but a legend."
For Gov. Greg Abbott, he said the veteran is a "Texas legend" who touched the lives of many people.
Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick also commented, "a great Texan and an American patriot who inspired so many."
Texas Representative Lloyd Dogget said Mr. Overton shared many honors in his lifetime.
Senator John Cornyn shared a photo of himself and the Texas legend with the caption, "A life well lived."
Austin Police Chief Brian Manley expressed his thoughts on Twitter, writing in part "You will be missed."
Mayor Steve Adler said the Austin man "embodied wit, class and a joyful spirit."
George P. Bush thanked the veteran for his service and sacrifices.
Williamson County Sheriff Robert Chody also took to Twitter stating, "We are grateful and indebted for his service to our country."
The Texas Veterans Commission took to Twitter saying they are saddened to here of his passing.
Texas State Representative Dennis Bonnen stated on Twitter late Thursday night that Overton "epitomized what it meant to be a part of the greatest generation."
Senator Ted Cruz chimed in on Twitter overnight sending his condolences as well.
State Senator and former Austin Mayor, Kirk Watson, mentioned how great Richard Overton's life was.
Overton was a beloved member of not only the Austin community, but the nation.