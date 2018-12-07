WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. officials say Army leaders will announce on Friday that they've chosen Austin, Texas, as the location for a new command headquarters that will focus on how to modernize the service and prepare for future wars.

The Army laid out plans to create the so-called Futures Command last October, marking the first time in decades that the service has added such a high-level, new headquarters.

The officials say the city is well-suited for the Army's high-technology and academic needs. The officials spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity to discuss the selection before it was made public. The command will have a staff of about 500, led by a four-star general.

Fifteen cities were considered, and the five finalists were Austin, Boston, Minneapolis, Philadelphia and Raleigh, North Carolina.

Texas congressman Lloyd Doggett released the following statement on the Army Futures Command center decision:

“Austin fits the mission as a city of innovation—a community that promotes creativity, entrepreneurship and diversity. We will now play a leading role in ensuring our national security. Together with our supportive neighbor, San Antonio, already known as Military City, we have a partnership that will help our local economies by helping to secure our country.”

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.