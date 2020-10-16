Army says changes are coming to the way it handles absent soldiers

The US Army has announced an action plan that it says will prioritize people

TEMPLE, Texas — A letter from top Army leadership this week says major changes are coming to several aspects of the military branch. Among the coming changes, the letter says new guidance for how to handle absent soldiers will be published in the coming weeks.

The changes, the letter says, will come after a "holistic review process" and that when a soldier doesn't report for duty, "we will consider them missing and take immediate action."