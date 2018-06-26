GATESVILLE, Tex. -- A church is taking in residents from two assisted living centers that lost power because of the explosion at Coryell Memorial Hospital.

They’re from the Oaks and Meadows assisted living centers, which are outside the hospital.

The church is taking them in, feeding them and keeping them hydrated for as long as they need it.

"I'm a little overwhelmed by this community and the way they just jumped on a need when a need came up," said pastor Daniel Crowther. "It is partly our church, but there are a lot of other churches involved.

At this point, it's not clear how long the residents will be out of their assisted living homes. Right now, the church doesn't need any additional donations, but that could change. We'll let you know if it does.

