Why could this World Series be a battle of the mascots?

Orbit and the Phillie Phanatic are two of the best-known mascots in baseball.

HOUSTON — We all know and love Orbit, the Houston Astros mascot. The Philly Phanatic is one of the best-known mascots in sports, even though some say the furry green monster has fueled children’s nightmares for decades. Most pundits will agree the fuzzy duo is two of the best mascots in baseball. So, while most fans will be focused on the field you can expect the two mascots to be doing their best to distract the opposing team.

The Astros’ mascot history started one year before the Phanatic was born. In April 1977, the team introduced its first mascot Chester Charge. He was only the second mascot in Major League Baseball, beaten only by the San Diego Chicken.

Orbit came on the scene in 1990. Houston-area school children helped come up with his name and design. In 2000, he was kicked to the curb for Junction Jack. After a fan campaign, Orbit made his glorious return in 2013.

