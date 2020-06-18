x
Skip Navigation

Central Texas Local News | kcentv.com

news

List: Black artists in the Austin area

If you're looking to support Austin's Black artists, here's a list.

AUSTIN, Texas — Local artists with Capitol View Arts painted a "Black Artists Matter" mural on East 11th Street on Thursday.

“For over nine years, Capitol View Arts has worked with urban artists, particularly in East Austin neighborhoods. In a city where the black population is overlooked, our purpose through this mural is to show continued support and acknowledgment of black artists and their contribution to Austin's legacy and character,” said Clifford Gillard, founder and president of Capitol View Arts.

If you're looking to support Austin's Black artists, here's a list:

Fine Art/Photographers:

Authors:

Comedians:

Filmmakers:

RELATED: List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

Black artists to support in the Austin area

1 / 5
Alannah Tiller

Stylists/Fashion Artists:

Musicians:

WATCH: 'Black Austin Matters' mural painted on Congress Avenue

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Texas students will return to school campuses this fall, Gov. Greg Abbott tells lawmakers

Mayor Adler speaks as Austin businesses begin enforcing face coverings

Killeen restaurant releases surveillance video of missing Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen before disappearance

City of Austin 'Stay Home, Work Safe' order extended to Aug. 15 after surge in hospitalizations