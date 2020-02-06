AUSTIN, Texas — The Black Lives Matter movement continues to be as important as ever, and many Austinites descended upon downtown streets to partake in protests.

If you're looking for another way you can make a positive impact in the community, you can take action by supporting black-owned businesses in your area. We've made it a little easier for you by providing a list of black-owned businesses in the Austin area.

If you know of any other black-owned businesses not included on this list, email kvuedigital@kvue.com.

Austin-area black-owned businesses you can support:

Restaurants/bars/etc.

RELATED: 'It just goes to show, we love each other' | Austin black-owned businesses see uptick in support over the weekend

Retail

Nails/Hair/Beauty

Services

Dosh, the Austin-based cashback platform, will be offering its services at no costs to Austin-based, black-owned businesses for the month of June. Business owners wanting to participate can reach out to Cindy.Schulz@dosh.com.



WATCH: Peaceful protesters, Austin police come together and march to Texas Capitol

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

APD chief addresses police shootings of bystanders with less-lethal rounds; one in critical condition

Austin welcomes peaceful night of protests Monday after days of tensions between protesters and police

Austin police, protesters embrace in fourth night of protests