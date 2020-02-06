AUSTIN, Texas — The Black Lives Matter movement continues to be as important as ever, and many Austinites descended upon downtown streets to partake in protests.
If you're looking for another way you can make a positive impact in the community, you can take action by supporting black-owned businesses in your area. We've made it a little easier for you by providing a list of black-owned businesses in the Austin area.
If you know of any other black-owned businesses not included on this list, email kvuedigital@kvue.com.
Austin-area black-owned businesses you can support:
Restaurants/bars/etc.
- 3 Small Plates Catering
- 7-Eleven - Round Rock
- 11 Degrees Daiquiri
- African Market/Nigerian restaurant
- Aster's Ethiopian Restaurant
- Anything's Baked Potato
- Aura Rainwater
- Baby Greens
- B.B. Treats
- Bahadi's Chicken and Lounge
- Big Belly BBQ Co.
- Big Easy Bar & Grill
- Bird Bird Biscuit
- Burgerlicious Food Truck
- Cajun Skillet
- Chef Gil & Company
- Christen's Gourmet Pralines
- County Boyz Fixins
- Crimson Creek Smokehouse
- Cumberbatch Sweet Tater Torte
- DA "Boot" Poboys
- Da Slice
- Davis Grocery & Bar-B-Q
- Dia's Market
- Dirty Glove Midwest BBQ
- Down South CaJJun Eats
- Down South Texas BBQ
- Elite Donuts
- Elite Sweets
- Emojis Grilled Cheese
- Fowler's Smokin Soul Food
- Fusion Chamber
- Gigi's Cupcakes (The Cupcake Guys)
- GoodenSweet Cookies
- Gossip Shack
- Habesha Ethiopian
- Hanover's 2.0
- Hestia
- Hoover's Cooking
- Island Fork
- Iwayne’s Caribbean Kitchen
- J. Leonardi's Barbeque
- JP's Pancake Company
- K's Kitchen
- Kalimotxo
- Keii Desserts
- Kowon Bakery
- The Kreative Kitchen
- Krab Kingz
- Kreyol Korner Caribbean Cuisine
- Krack of Dawn Kafe
- Les Bobos Crepes
- Libation Station ( Daiquiris and drinks in Manor)
- Lillie Mae's Comfort Food (Manor)
- Lil Mama's Kitchen (Pflugerville)
- LoveTressStudio512
- Lucille's Smokehouse Bar-b-que
- Lucille’s Catering
- Luv Fats Ice Cream
- Make My Day Italian Ice
- Me & the Bees Lemonade
- Midtown Live Sports Bar
- Mississippi Mike's BBQ & Catering
- Mr. Catfish & More
- My Granny's Kitchen
- New Awlins Cajun Cafe
- Niella Catering
- Ninja Pig
- Noble Delights Bakery
- Oatmeal & Company
- One People's Kitchen
- Paradise On Ice
- Paw Paw's BBQ (Cedar Park)
- R&B's Steak and Fries
- Redd's Table
- Roland's Soul Food
- Sam's BBQ
- Sans Bar
- Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food
- Scoop and Score (Ice cream)
- Soo...LICIOUS
- Sharic's Sweets (Round Rock)
- Snack Room (Round Rock)
- Soul Popped Popcorn
- Sweet Bites
- Sweet Shack Candy Shop
- Suga's Cakery
- Taco Boss mobile food truck service
- Taste of Ethiopia
- Tava Lifestyle and Wellness
- The Cook's Nook
- The Rolling Rooster
- Tony's Jamaican Food
- Wine Sensation (In Round Rock)
- Wasota Vegan Paradise
- Whitney's Cakery and Co.
- Wild Magnolias Cafe
- Winston's Kitchen
- Word of Mouth Caterings
- Y'all's Cafe
Retail
- Aces Jiu Jitsu Club
- Altatudes (Clothing)
- Ashes, THE Cigar Lounge
- Austin Vape and Smoke
- Be Beadiful Jewelry
- Black Butterfly Bath & Body
- Black Pearl Books
- Boxed N Fashion (opening June 7)
- BR Fashion Line
- Brown Book Box
- But Make It Cute (Etsy)
- Capital CBD American Shaman
- Caribreoso Flavour Boutique (Organic and natural seasonings)
- Central Texas Gun Works
- Chak Therapy (Candles and bathing essentials)
- Custom Essentials ATX
- Divine Culture Clothing
- Dope Crochet
- Dominion One-Twenty-Six (Outdoors)
- GeNell Sew Boutique
- Grassroots Harvest
- Hawkins Bucklew Jewelry Designs
- Hazel's Honey Tree (Health and wellness)
- IcyBaby Cosmetics
- Illusion By Elania (Lashes and facials)
- JazzyChica (Accessory boutique)
- J.C. Fashions Men's Wear
- Jeany's Ginger Elixir
- JSC's Waist Beads
- Lazydaze (CBD Cafe)
- Lufrays (soy candles, wax melts and reed diffusers)
- Kicking It ATX (Sneakers)
- KynKia (Skincare and hair products made from essential oils)
- Marlow's Fitness
- MJ Wood Co (Handcrafted home decor)
- Moneé Elizabeth (Handcrafted jewelry)
- Mrs. E Cares
- Nature's Hidden Treasures (Natural skin and hair products)
- New Origin Shop (Gifts, jewelry and clothing)
- Oatmeal & Company
- Ode To My Mama Apparel
- Pain Stoppers Inc. (CBD line)
- PhysiqueTreats
- Platinum Motorcycles
- Private Stock (Clothing)
- RoyalCanna LLC (CBD)
- Sankofa Imports (African clothing, home decor, jewelry and more)
- SD & Co.(Home decor and accessories)
- Shavanthe
- Social Justice Jewelry
- Sweetniz Cake Shop
- Tawny Lewis Bell Art Designs
- Thrifted Feels
- The Coy Collection
- The Ville Nutrition
- Treasure City Thrift
- U4UDesigns (African-inspired apparel and accessories)
- Uwakstar Designs (Handmade bags and accessories)
- Wigglez~N~Gigglez (Children's clothing)
- Your CBD Store Leander
- Your Pets' Chef
- ZODI'X Cigar Lounge
Nails/Hair/Beauty
- 29 Eleven Salon
- Afro Beauty and Braids (In Pflugerville)
- Amara Lashes
- Anointed Hands Beauty Salon
- Arched Beauty (Microblading and makeup)
- Barbershop At Midtown
- Beaute Studio Esthetics
- Black Star Extensions
- Bleu Nail Cafe
- Braids by CeCe
- Braids by Jess
- Brittany’s Boutique Natural Hair Salon
- Cal's Beauty Supply and Salon
- Cocoa Lash Beauty Bar (Lash extensions and lifts)
- Creative Styles by CeCe
- Custom Fashions by Barbara/E'Lyshet Designs (Pflugerville)
- Divine Luxury Spa (Skincare)
- Divine Luxury Bath and Body
- EleMINT (Facials)
- Fantastic Sams (Hutto)
- Flawlessly Faced (Microblading)
- Foot Haus (Nail salon)
- Fur Pet Care
- Glam Beauty Bar
- Glam Hair Only
- Goddess Hair Braiding
- GorJess Skincare (Facials and waxing)
- Hair Chic'ness Hair Salon (Round Rock)
- Hair by Monia
- Hair By Shanay
- Hair So Funky (Hutto)
- Ideal Barbershop
- Impeccable Slay Collection (Hair extensions)
- In Her Love (Spa and womb wellness boutique)
- JaeUndreas Natural Hair Care
- Ja'Niece's Hair Studio (Round Rock)
- Keesh Cosmetics
- Kenya Elanda (Hairstylist)
- Lash Lab 512
- Locs of Amor Studio (Pflugerville)
- LoveTress Studio
- Makeup by Talisha Kaye
- Nails by Michele
- New Cheveux
- Neverland Style Museum
- OH TIFF! Nail Lacquer
- Perfect Stylzs: Barbershop, Hair and Nail Salon (Hutto)
- Transformations by Melanie Ford
- The Oh Honey Co.
- The Swich Up Hair Solutions
- Rejuvenate Bath & Body
- Roxy Brows
- Salon X Change
- Sherryl's Cuts
- Sistah Sistah Beauty Supply (Cedar Park)
- Slayville
- T&J Hair Designs
- Twinsetter Cosmetics
- Winx Couture Lashes
- X'Clusive Hair Studio (San Marcos)
- Your Best Image
Services
- 24-7 Bail Bonds
- Althea Eggleston, DDS (Healthcare)
- African American Youth Harvest Foundation
- All Around Air Solution (HVAC)
- Amanda Reid Designs (Calligraphy)
- A New Entry, Inc. (Affordable residential treatment services)
- Anointed Wheels Transportation (Mobile detailing, pressure washing and lawn care)
- Ashe Arts Austin (Performing arts)
- Austin Karate Center
- Austin Socialite
- Austin Manual Therapy
- Austintacious (Themed product packages featuring Austin/Central Texas vendors)
- Ball Hard Player Development
- Bea Baylor Coaching (Small business coaching)
- Bennett Connection Talent Agency
- Best Food Trucks Austin (Food truck booking for corporate events)
- Bey Acupuncture
- Beyachance Photography, LLC (Wedding photographer)
- Black Austin Tours
- Black Makers Market (Connects local vendors together)
- Black Women in Business
- BME Consulting (Credit repair)
- Bob's Tax Teachers
- The Brinkley Center (Only therapy and coaching for professional women)
- Cardigan (Communications and culture consulting)
- Carise Couture
- C3 Studios (Photography and DJ)
- Cater to Mom (Postpartum recovery)
- CEDI Contractors LLC (Construction)
- Central Texas Agency (Insurance)
- Chic Resumes and Services
- Classi Diva Pet Spa
- Cloaked Vinyl Wrapping
- CMD & Associates (National recruiting firm)
- Conscious Coven (Healing, meditation and more)
- CrossFit South Lamar
- CW Sewing & Alterations
- Double Em Fitness
- Dr. RJ life coach
- Elevation Station EDU (Tutoring and Educational Consulting)
- Elissa I. Henry Law Firm
- Encore ATX (Urban events)
- Energies Balanced (Yoga)
- EP Photography
- Eric Coleman Photography
- Events Unleashed (Award-winning wedding planning)
- FalseNin9 (Coaching for soccer development)
- Felicia Reed Photography
- Franklin Hudson Golf
- Free Your Fitness 24 (Personal training)
- Grow Your Love Space (Spiritual growth)
- Hai Tarot (Tarot reading)
- Heritage AutoHaus (Auto repair, specializing in German vehicles)
- Hill Country Outdoors (One-stop shop for things to do in Austin)
- HomeSeekers Realty
- Hopkins Tax & Consulting
- HR Legal Search, LLC
- HurryBack Catering
- Imani Software LLC
- In HIS Hands Transportation
- Interwoven Doula Care
- Ibekwe Law (Estate planning)
- iTrain Sports Performance (Youth sports performance in Round Rock)
- Ivelisse Designs (Calligraphy and art)
- Jaclor Cleaning (Cleaning and general contracting)
- JME Edwards L.L.C.
- Jonna L-H Realty
- Kayla: All Sparkles (Clarity consultant)
- KBG Welding
- Kevin Garner Photography
- Kiddie Express Train and Fire Truck Rental
- Kimbrough Legal
- Kiwis Party (Balloons and entertainment for parties)
- KM Live Productions
- Latitude PT (Modern movement-centered physical therapy)
- League of Rebels (Tailoring)
- Learning Junction Early Education Center (In Hutto)
- Momma Carolyn's Creative Learning Center (Pre-school and after-school services)
- Managed by Dawn (Artist management)
- Martial Athletes
- Matthew Reid Films (Wedding videography)
- Merry Mascots & Party Rentals
- Merry’s Mud (Pottery classes)
- METSI Care (Primary care medical provider)
- Mia the Event Diva (Event planning)
- Millhouse Entertainment
- Mommie Support Network (Helping moms be more confident as parents)
- MPOWR Basketball Training
- OCPD Cleaning
- Outright Fitness (Personal training)
- ProntoWash Auto Spa
- Quintessence Plastic Surgery
- Reset with K (Online women's wellness studio)
- RJ Orthodontics
- The Rose Project (Nonprofit)
- Rosa Rebellion (Platform for creative activism)
- Ryan Downs (Graphic design)
- Sadeizm (Dance studio)
- Sadler Counseling
- Scout Wild Awake (Doula and intuitive guide)
- Smart Push Academic Coaching (Tutoring for K-12, college and graduate courses)
- Sonya Jevette Guitar Lessons
- Straight Edge Landscaping
- Sunshine Residential Property Management
- Sweet Remedy Care Services
- S&L Land Design Consultants (Residential and commercial construction)
- Tailored Touch, LLC
- A Teen's Perspective
- The Floral Fields (Food and wellness consulting)
- The Mint (Cleaners)
- The O Homes (Real estate)
- Tia Boyd Photography
- The Gift Bag (Gift Wrapping & Purchasing)
- Tierra Denae (Yoga teacher, marketing consultant and more)
- TJSN Photography
- TNC Services (Website design, hosting, and brand Development)
- Triple 4 Moving and Shipping Company
- Troon North Realty LLC
- TruFusion South Austin (Group fitness facility)
- Umoveit-WeCleanit Commercial Janitorial
- Vaughn Luciano Photography
- Vibe Interior Design
- Virtuous Styles By Q
- Veronica Williams (voice instructor)
- Vivian's Muse (boudoir photography by Julia Vie)
- Warren PDR LLC (Auto dent removal)
- WECAN (Organization dedicated to serve the homeless populations )
- Weddings by Shanna
- Wiggles N Giggles (Child care)
- Woke Yoga Wellness
Dosh, the Austin-based cashback platform, will be offering its services at no costs to Austin-based, black-owned businesses for the month of June. Business owners wanting to participate can reach out to Cindy.Schulz@dosh.com.
