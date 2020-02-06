AUSTIN, Texas — The Black Lives Matter movement continues to be as important as ever, and many Austinites descended upon downtown streets to partake in protests.
If you're looking for another way you can make a positive impact in the community, you can take action by supporting black-owned businesses in your area. We've made it a little easier for you by providing a list of black-owned businesses in the Austin area.
If you know of any other black-owned businesses not included on this list, email kvuedigital@kvue.com.
Austin-area black-owned businesses you can support:
Restaurants
- 11 Degrees Daiquiri
- Aster's Ethiopian Restaurant
- Anything's Baked Potato
- Baby Greens
- Bahadi's Chicken and Lounge
- Big Easy Bar & Grill
- Bird Bird Biscuit
- Burgerlicious Food Truck
- County Boyz Fixins
- Crimson Creek Smokehouse
- Cumberbatch Sweet Tater Torte
- Da Slice
- Davis Grocery & Bar-B-Q
- Dia's Market
- Dirty Glove Midwest BBQ
- Emojis Grilled Cheese
- Fowler's Smokin Soul Food
- Gigi's Cupcakes (The Cupcake Guys)
- Gossip Shack
- Habesha Ethiopian
- Hoover's Cooking
- Island Fork
- J. Leonardi's Barbeque
- JP's Pancake Company
- Kowon Bakery
- Krab Kingz
- Kreyol Korner Caribbean Cuisine
- Krack of Dawn Kafe
- Les Bobos Crepes
- Luv Fats Ice Cream
- Me & the Bees Lemonade
- Mr. Catfish & More
- My Granny's Kitchen
- New Awlins Cajun Cafe
- Niella Catering
- Ninja Pig
- Noble Delights Bakery
- One People's Kitchen
- Paradise On Ice
- R&B's Steak and Fries
- Roland's Soul Food
- Sam's BBQ
- Sassy's Vegetarian Soul Food
- Soul Popped Popcorn
- Sweet Shack Candy Shop
- Suga's Cakery
- Taco Boss mobile food truck service
- Taste of Ethiopia
- The Cook's Nook
- The Rolling Rooster
- Tony's Jamaican Food
- Wasota Vegan Paradise
- Wild Magnolias Cafe
- Word of Mouth Caterings
- Y'all's Cafe
Retail
- Aces Jiu Jitsu Club
- Altatudes (Clothing)
- Ashes, THE Cigar Lounge
- Be Beadiful Jewelry
- Black Butterfly Bath & Body
- Black Pearl Books
- Brown Book Box
- Chak Therapy (Candles and bathing essentials)
- Divine Culture Clothing
- Jeany's Ginger Elixir
- Lazydaze (CBD Cafe)
- Lufrays (soy candles, wax melts and reed diffusers)
- Kicking It ATX (Sneakers)
- MJ Wood Co (Handcrafted home decor)
- Moneé Elizabeth (Handcrafted jewelry)
- New Origin Shop (Gifts, jewelry and clothing)
- Ode To My Mama Apparel
- Pain Stoppers Inc. (CBD line)
- Private Stock (Clothing)
- RoyalCanna LLC (CBD)
- Thrifted Feels
- Treasure City Thrift
Nails/Hair/Beauty
- Amara Lashes
- Arched Beauty (Microblading and makeup)
- Beaute Studio Esthetics
- Bleu Nail Cafe
- Cocoa Lash Beauty Bar (Lash extensions and lifts)
- EleMINT (Facials)
- Flawlessly Faced (Microblading)
- Fur Pet Care
- The Oh Honey Co.
- Rejuvenate Bath & Body
Services
- African American Youth Harvest Foundation
- Ball Hard Player Development
- Beyachance Photography, LLC (Wedding photographer)
- Black Makers Market (Connects local vendors together)
- Cater to Mom (Postpartum recovery)
- Eric Coleman Photography
- FalseNin9 (Coaching for soccer development)
- League of Rebels (Tailoring)
- Martial Athletes
- OCPD Cleaning
- Outright Fitness (Personal training)
- Ryan Downs (Graphic design)
- Sonya Jevette Guitar Lessons
