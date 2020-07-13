$11.3 million expected to be cut from Austin police budget

Council members will take feedback on the proposed city budget before they vote on it.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to release a new proposed city budget to Austin City Council members on Monday.

One of the big items on the proposed budget includes cuts to the Austin Police Department. In June, Cronk laid out plans to restructure the department, including reallocating funds and eliminating some jobs.

According to Austin City Councilmember Kathie Tovo, $11.3 million is expected to be cut from the APD budget. The Austin Justice Coalition had previously requested a $100 million budget cut while other groups asked for $225 million.

The $11.3 million proposed reduction to APD's budget included the following:

Eliminating 100 vacant police officer positions from the forecast budget for a total reduction of $9.2 million.

Delaying the July 2020 cadet class resulting in an estimated $1.5 million reduction.

Delaying scheduled replacement of duty weapons, resulting in a $400,000 reduction.

Transferring Austin Center for Events staff to the Development Services Department for a reduction of $200,000.

The reallocation of funds would go to the following:

$3.0 million to enhance the work of the Office of Police Oversight and the Equity Office, rewrite the Austin Police Department’s General Orders and conduct and implement audits.

$2.7 million to improve mental health first response by expanding the Integral Care-EMCOT contract for clinical staff and telehealth services, increasing community outreach to underserved communities and adding seven new positions to the Community Health Paramedic program.

$2.3 million reallocation within the Austin Police Department budget to replace the department’s 15-year-old records management system, which will allow for more-efficient records keeping.

$1.1 million to increase the capacity of mental health services, family violence programs and immigrant legal services provided by Austin Public Health.

$1.0 million transfer to the Housing Trust Fund to support key affordable housing goals, including preserving and creating reasonably priced housing within the City of Austi.n

$900,000 reallocated within the Austin Police Department’s budget to fund targeted training related to trauma-informed response, unconscious bias, and racial and cultural sensitivity, as well as training to safely administer Naloxone to someone experiencing a drug overdose.

$300,000 to support the newly formed Civil Rights Office, which is tasked with enforcement of City ordinances and federal statues prohibiting discrimination.

During a protest focused on defunding the APD over the weekend, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza told KVUE the proposed budget doesn't go far enough when it comes to reallocating funds.

"I'm not happy with very minimal cuts that have been made to APD, and some of those cuts include actually cutting it out but then putting it back in," Garza said. "I am looking for a much more significant investment in housing and mental health and public health and unless I see that, I can't vote yes on the budget."

Council members will take feedback on the proposed budget before they vote and make a final decision.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.