AUSTIN, Texas — After a week full of protests amplifying black voices and the need for racial equality, city leaders are know presenting their ideas for reform within the Austin Police Department (APD).

During the Austin City Council's regularly scheduled meeting on Thursday, June 11, council members will consider a resolution highlighting possible changes to APD's policy, protocol and funding.

However, Mayor Pro Tem Delia Garza, as well as council members Natasha Harper-Madison, Greg Casar and Jimmy Flannigan organized a press conference on Monday at 11:30 a.m. to discuss actions related to police reform ahead of Thursday's meeting.

Harper-Madison said the overfunding of police while there are still improvements to be made in communities is not what people want. She also spoke about a resolution that would prevent housing owners from discriminating against those who have been previously incarcerated.

Garza said the Council has reports that show that black and Latinx people are more likely to be stopped by police in Austin, and when they are stopped, it is more likely that force will be used.

"Reforms are the beginning of the process, not the end," said Garza.

Garza said she wanted to create accountability across the city and not just in policing.

LIVE: City leaders discuss actions related to police reform. STORY: https://www.kvue.com/article/news/local/protests/austin-city-leaders-address-police-reform-ahead-of-thursdays-council-meeting/269-4509b4a6-d551-466b-84d0-979557d024e5 Posted by KVUE on Monday, June 8, 2020

Casar said this is clearly the moment for elected officials to do their part and respond to the issues. He said the Council knows there is still much work to do. Casar said he sponsored one item that bans certain chokeholds and the use of tear gas and munitions against those peacefully exercising their first amendment rights. He said it also bans the use of force against those fleeing, like Mike Ramos.

Casar said he feels a lot of hope based on the council's message board, in which he said some councilmembers have already shown support for some of the actions.

RELATED: Austin Justice Coalition launches petition to defund Austin Police Department

Flannigan said he marched in multiple peaceful demonstrations over the weekend. Flannigan said he sponsored one item that would expand the judicial committee he chairs into a broader public safety committee.

All four members sponsored items on the upcoming meeting including setting a "zero racial disparity goal" creating a Public Safety Committee and declaring an emergency, addressing APD's use of force policies and reassessing the department's budget.

"The Austin City Council has articulated a new strategic direction for policing and public safety in countless resolutions, ordinances, budget directions and guidance," according to the resolution document for Thursday.

RELATED: Austin Mayor Steve Adler speaks as council plans to address police reform

The council will consider reducing APD's funding and putting it toward community support resources. This includes eliminating funding for militarized equipment like tear gas and rubber bullets, as well as eliminating some open officer vacancies.

Currently, APD utilizes 40% of the City's general fund budget.

After multiple officer-inflicted injuries during the protests, city council will discuss ways to stop officers' use of force when de-escalating situations and, instead, focus city efforts on conflict prevention measures.

As calls for the resignation of leadership within the APD escalate, Chief Brian Manley had the opportunity to explain to the council on Friday why he made certain decisions over the course of the protests.

Manley explained his initial decisions were based on what he saw happening around the country and preparing for it locally.

"The purpose of us and what we were trying to do was to give people the space to come out and exercise their right to free speech and to do so in a safe and positive manner," Manley said. "This was unlike anything we have ever seen as a country and especially like we dealt with last weekend [May 30 and May 31], nothing we have ever dealt with in our own community."

RELATED: Council members say they have lost faith in Austin police chief, some call for honorable resignation

When he saw the injuries caused by the force used, Manley said he pulled methods such as firing rubber bullets.

While his goal was to provide a safe space for the community, Manley said he also received complaints from his officers about the dangers they were facing during the protests and had to ensure they were protected too.

During the first weekend of protests, Austin police tweeted that items like rocks, water bottles, bricks, eggs and even Molotov cocktails were thrown at officers.

However, Manley hopes to rebuild the community's trust with Austin police and the officers serving the community every day.

WATCH: Austin leaders discuss APD reform following weeks of protest

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

George Floyd funeral service in Houston updates: Live coverage of today's public viewing

List: Black-owned Austin-area businesses you can support

BREAKING: ATCEMS responding to paraglider crash near Pennybacker Bridge

Local attorney offering pro bono legal services for arrested protesters

COVID-19 infections rise sharply in Travis County