AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in July 2019 regarding CLEAR Alerts in Texas.

The Austin ISD Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a missing girl.

According to police, Avery Reynolds was last seen leaving Small Middle School. Officials believe she may be with her mother, Kassia Vaughan, who is in violation of a court order.

If you have any information, contact AISD police at 512-414-1703 or 911.

RELATED: Texas introduces CLEAR Alerts for missing adults after 19-year-old's death

Austin ISD Police Department

The following letter was sent to Small Middle School parents and guardians on Wednesday:

"Parents and guardians:

Recently, we have had students report to our counseling team and administration about concerns over a student who has been missing since Friday. Whether they read about the issue on social media, or have gone over the situation with you, we want you to know we are doing everything we can to keep our students safe and are also cooperating to the fullest extent with local authorities on this matter.

The student’s name is Avery Reynolds and she was last seen on our campus on Friday, January 10th, shortly after 4:00 p.m. (picture attached) She is a 7th grade student with brown hair and was last seen wearing a grey, Small MS sweatshirt, black pants and teal sneakers. The family, along with AISD PD and the Constable’s Office, is actively searching and welcomes any information you or your student may have. Please direct any information received to Sergeant Dale Multer at (512)854-9844 or contact the father, Christopher Reynolds at (512) 415-4690 with info and/or questions.

It’s important for you and your student to know that we take our student’s well being very seriously here at Small Middle School and we always put their safety first and foremost in all of our decisions. If your student has any concerns, then please advise them to speak to a counselor, or contact the counseling department directly. If you have concerns and want to know what steps we are taking in regards to student safety, then I invite you to call or email me.

Thank you for reading and for speaking with your student. Again, if you know of anything that might be helpful to the investigation, please contact (512) 854-9844 with information."

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Cold case victim 'Corona Girl' identified after more than 30 years

Who was Sue Ann Huskey, Williamson County's 'Corona Girl'?

One dead after shooting in Spicewood

Federal judge blocks policy that allowed Gov. Greg Abbott to ban refugees in Texas

House sends Trump impeachment articles to Senate