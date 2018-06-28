AUSTIN -- The Austin City Council voted on Thursday to approve a resolution directing Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk to analyze a proposal from Precourt Sports Ventures to begin negotiations for a new Major League Soccer stadium at 10414 McKalla Place.

The decision comes after months of debate and consideration for the new site of the first MLS facility in the City of Austin.

On Tuesday, three of Austin's area chambers of commerce -- the Austin LGBT Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce, and the Greater Austin Hispanic Chamber of Commerce -- announced their support for the council item sponsored by Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, Mayor Steve Adler, Council Member Sabino "Pio" Renteria and Council Member Delia Garza.

The city will now start the negotiating process with Precourt Sports Ventures: the company that wants to bring the Columbus Crew MLS from Ohio to Austin, Texas.

The chambers of commerce spoke before the city council meeting:

The chambers also announced joint opposition against a separate item, Item 60, which starts a request-for-proposals process for McKalla Place. The delay could end Austin's chance to get an MLS team for the foreseeable future, the chambers said in a joint statement.

City Manager Spencer Cronk is expected to give an update on the negotiations in August.

