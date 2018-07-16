A South Texas man was arrested in Austin for allegedly concealing over 100 pounds of illegal narcotics in his vehicle tires, according to police.

The Organized Crime Division of the Austin Police Department said Armando Martinez, 43, of Weslaco, Texas, was stopped by officers on Tuesday, July 10 for speeding and not having a front license plate. Authorities said while speaking to Martinez, they noticed several clues that he could possibly be smuggling illegal narcotics, prompting them to search his vehicle.

Officers said their narcotics K9 alerted them to something suspicious in the vehicle's tires.

Austin Police Department

Authorities said they found 138 pounds of drugs hidden in metal casings in each of the tires, totaling to an estimated $4.8 million.

Cocaine – 82 lbs. (37 kg)

Methamphetamines – 50 lbs. (22.5 kg)

Heroin – 6 lbs. (2.8 kg)

Martinez is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. He's currently in the Travis County Jail.

