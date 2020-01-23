AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in May 2019.

Looking to give up your guns? The Austin Police Department has you covered.

On Jan. 28, 2020, the APD is holding a no-questions-asked gun surrender service where citizens can turn over their unwanted firearms and ammunition.

The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Robert T. Martinez Central East Substation at 812 Springdale Road.

To safely surrender your weapons, the following rules must be followed:

Do not walk into the substation with a visible gun or ammunition

Unload the gun

Put the gun and ammunition in separate bags

Leave the gun or ammunition in the car (trunk or back seat) or bagged (if on foot)

Tell an officer you are there to turn in a gun and they will safely retrieve it

Future events will be held throughout the year on the following dates:

April 28, 2020

July 28, 2020

Oct. 27, 2020

Jan. 26, 2021

For more information, click here.

