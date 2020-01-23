AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video was published in May 2019.

Looking to give up your guns? The Austin Police Department has you covered.

On Jan. 28, 2020, the APD is holding a no-questions-asked gun surrender service where citizens can turn over their unwanted firearms and ammunition.

The event will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. at the Robert T. Martinez Central East Substation at 812 Springdale Road.

To safely surrender your weapons, the following rules must be followed:

  • Do not walk into the substation with a visible gun or ammunition
  • Unload the gun
  • Put the gun and ammunition in separate bags
  • Leave the gun or ammunition in the car (trunk or back seat) or bagged (if on foot)
  • Tell an officer you are there to turn in a gun and they will safely retrieve it

Future events will be held throughout the year on the following dates:

  • April 28, 2020
  • July 28, 2020
  • Oct. 27, 2020
  • Jan. 26, 2021

