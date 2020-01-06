AUSTIN, Texas — After more than two days worth of protests, Austinites are coming together to clean up Downtown Austin. Protests were held downtown starting late Friday night through early Monday morning, to call for justice after the deaths of George Floyd and Mike Ramos in police custody.
KVUE's Brittany Flowers was in Downtown Austin the following Monday and saw a group cleaning up trash and glass from broken windows. KVUE's Emily Giangreco shared a video on Facebook that shows dozens of people filling up trashcans with trash.
One man who was cleaning up told Giangreco he participated in the protests, and that it's important to come together to clean up the city.
"This is what we believe in. We believe in our community. We believe in family," the man said. "We've done multiple bags of trash."
Several businesses across Austin were also vandalized and looted during the protests. Some of those include:
- World Liquor and Tobacco
- Shell Gas Station (Downtown Austin)
- Private Stock Premium Boutique
- Lone Star Souvenir and Food Mart
- Target (5621 N. I-35)
- Altatudes and Kane's Barbershop
On Monday morning, the Austin Police Department said nearly 30 arrests were made within the last 24 hours alone.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
