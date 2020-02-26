AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Resource Recovery has finished removing around 30 tons of trash from a homeless camp under U.S. 183 near Cameron road on Wednesday.

The camp came under scrutiny after large fires this month that AFD called “extremely hazardous” and full of “hundreds of needles and other dangerous debris.”

AFD told KVUE up to 100 people live at the camp.

On Monday, the Texas Department of Transportation and the Austin Police Department said there would be lane closures on the frontage road of southbound U.S. 183 throughout the week as crews cleaned up.

Austin Watershed Protection and Public Works assisted with the cleanup.

Austin Resource Recovery said tires were the primary focus of the clear-out, thanks to safety concerns with the risk they pose when they burn.

The organization said while it removed 30 tons of trash, it is still waiting on numbers from Austin Watershed Protection and Public Works.

