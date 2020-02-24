AUSTIN, Texas — An Austin nonprofit wants city leaders to reinstate the camping ban for the homeless.

Save Austin Now started a petition to put an item on the November ballot to ban camping on Austin streets. On Tuesday, the nonprofit's organizers revealed the ballot language and said they have more than half of the signatures needed to put the issue before voters.

This all comes after the Austin City Council voted in June 2019 to lift a ban on camping, sitting and lying on public streets. After backlash from the public and Gov. Greg Abbott, the city council revised the rules, but there are still homeless camps around the city.

During a press conference Monday morning, Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday said the majority of officers' days are spent dealing with homeless issues.

"All you have to do is open your eyes and see what's happened around you," Casaday said.

According to Matt Mackowiak, chairman of the Travis County GOP, the nonprofit's ordinance has three parts:

Reinstate band on homeless camping

Reinstate sit and lie ordinance and extend it to cover the University of Texas campus

Ban panhandling at night from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Mackowiak added that the current ordinance is "failing our city," and that the nonprofit's goal is to get 20,000 signatures.

Austin Councilmember Greg Casar released the following statement on Monday:

“If the Travis County GOP Chair wants to spend a lot of money, time, and energy on a hurtful campaign that will do nothing to decrease our homeless population, that’s certainly his choice. But if Gov. Greg Abbott and the GOP Chair truly cared about public safety and public health in Austin, they would be working with the Austin City Council to provide housing and services to people experiencing homelessness. Unfortunately, it seems clear that they are committed to making matters worse.”

