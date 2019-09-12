BOULDER, Colo. — Authorities are looking for a Louisville woman that went missing in Boulder on Saturday.

The Rocky Mountain Rescue Group said in an email that it is assisting with the search for 24-year-old Alana Chen, whose family said left to go hiking at Chautauqua in Boulder on Saturday.

Chautauqua is a park near Baseline Road and 9th Street.

The group said they have started helping with cellphone forensics and will have rescuers set for ground search if deemed appropriate.

Through a Facebook post Monday, Chen's family said her vehicle was found, but authorities have yet to track Chen down.

According to Chen's family, who shared a missing person's flyer, she was last seen in Louisville wearing jeans, a jacket, hiking boots and a gray hat.

She drives a 1998 black Toyota Camry with a #CRX800 license plate.

