Director Shawn Hobbs from the Director's Chair has a run down of what you can expect to see coming out today on disc and digital.

New Movies on Disc & Digital:

Overboard - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13

Tully - Universal, Rated R

The Miracle Season - Fox, Rated PG-13

Kings - Lionsgate, Rated R

Dark Crimes - Lionsgate, Rated R

Final Portrait - Sony, Rated R

Lego Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis - Warner Bros

New to TV Box Set:

Star Wars Rebels: Season 4 - Disney

New to Netflix:

Extinction

Orange is the New Black

New Exclusives on Demand:

Hot Summer Nights - A24, Rated 4

Dead Night - Dark Sky, Not Rated

Our House - IFC, Not Rated

Billionaire Boys Club - Vertical, Rated R

New to Own Digitally:

Avengers: Infinity Wars - Disney, Rated PG-13

© 2018 KCEN