Director Shawn Hobbs from the Director's Chair has a run down of what you can expect to see coming out today on disc and digital.

New Movies on Disc & Digital:

  • Overboard - Lionsgate, Rated PG-13
  • Tully - Universal, Rated R
  • The Miracle Season - Fox, Rated PG-13
  • Kings - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Dark Crimes - Lionsgate, Rated R
  • Final Portrait - Sony, Rated R
  • Lego Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis - Warner Bros

New to TV Box Set:

  • Star Wars Rebels: Season 4 - Disney

New to Netflix:

  • Extinction
  • Orange is the New Black

New Exclusives on Demand:

  • Hot Summer Nights - A24, Rated 4
  • Dead Night - Dark Sky, Not Rated
  • Our House - IFC, Not Rated
  • Billionaire Boys Club - Vertical, Rated R

New to Own Digitally:

  • Avengers: Infinity Wars - Disney, Rated PG-13
