AXTELL, Texas — The fight surrounding the location of Waco's future landfill continued Thursday night in the Axtell High School Gymnasium.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality hosted a two-part public meeting to determine land use compatibility.

The landfill is being proposed by the city of Waco to be placed at 4730 TK Pkwy. in Axtell in both McLennan and Limestone county.

The location will be near the TK cemetery, but the city said there will be a several hundred acre buffer between the landfill and the cemetery.

The first portion of the meeting was an informal discussion that allowed the public to ask questions about Waco's application for the landfill.

TCEQ would not consider the informal comments when deciding whether or not to issue a permit for the landfill.

The second half of the meeting focused on formal comments that would be put into the official record.

The executive director will write a response to all of the formal comments. Only the comments made in the second half of the meeting will be considered before a decision is made on the permit.

