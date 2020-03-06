Barton Springs Pool reopens by reservation only

For now, the pool will remain closed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday. And reservations are required.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: On June 29, the City of Austin announced that Barton Springs Pool and Deep Eddy Pool will remain closed until further notice due to rising COVID-19 cases.

After months of being closed due to COVID-19 concerns, Austin's favorite swimming hole has reopened.

Barton Springs Pool officially reopened its gates on Tuesday, June 9, but there are a few changes in place to keep everyone safe:

The pool will remain closed on Monday, Wednesday and Thursday.

No admission fees will be charged until further notice.

Reservations will be required to enter.

All patrons will be screened upon arrival. Screenings will begin 30 minutes before your reservation time.

Face coverings will be required when not actively swimming.

Facilities will be cleared 15 minutes before the end of each two-hour reservation for cleaning and disinfection.

Here's a look at the hours of operation:

5 a.m. to 7 a.m. – swim at your own risk

7 a.m. to 8 a.m. – closed for cleaning

8 a.m to 10 p.m. – guarded swim

If you purchased a season pass fro the 2020 summer season and would like a refund, you can send an email to aquaticsoffice@austintexas.gov along with your current address and your preferred method of repayment

Prohibited items and activities include:

Coolers, ice chests and thermal bags

Food

Pets

Smoking

Glass

Alcohol

Frisbees, footballs, soccer balls or other hard balls

Drinks are permitted but must be in a plastic re-sealable container with a twist-top lid

As of now, group visits cannot be accommodated. To make your reservation, click here.

Reservations are not required for Big Stacy, Rosewood, Shipe and Govalle Pools. These facilities will be cleared every two hours for cleaning. Guests may get back in line to re-enter the pool after cleaning procedures are finished.