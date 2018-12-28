HOUSTON — The Baylor Bears made their first bowl appearance since 2016 on Thursday. Baylor took on Vanderbilt in the 2018 Academy Sports and Outdoors Texas Bowl at NRG Stadium in Houston.

There was no shortage of huge plays in this game, with a grand total of five touchdowns of 50 yards or longer on the night.

The Baylor Bears are Texas Bowl CHAMPIONS! pic.twitter.com/zqzVLtyRhl — Jessica Morrey (@JessicaMorrey) December 28, 2018

Vanderbilt's longest touchdown drive of the night was a mere four plays. The Commodores had a trio of three-play-touchdown drives, and a single two-play drive ending up in the end zone.

Baylor had its fair share of big plays as well, including a 75-yard touchdown reception by Trestan Ebner to to retake the lead with 9:13 left in the 4th quarter.

Vanderbilt running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn was the one lighting up the scoreboard like a pinball machine Thursday night for the Commodores.

Vaughn finished with 243 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns.

One of the key stats tonight was Baylor's 100 percent efficiency with possession on the line. The Bears were five for five on 4th down, which allowed them to hold onto the rock on crucial scoring drives.

Vanderbilt received the opening kick off and the Commodores scored three plays later. Quarterback Kyle Shurmur hit running back Khari Blasingame on 3rd and 10, and he went 65 yards to the house to give Vandy the early 7-0 lead.

Baylor responded with a Connor Martin field goal on the ensuing drive to make it 7-3 in the first quarter.

On their second drive, the Bears capped off a nine play, 73-yard drive, with a 12-yard touchdown run by John Lovett on 4th and 1 to give Baylor its first lead of the game, 10-3.

Vaughn broke free for a 68-yard touchdown run with :23 left in the first quarter to give the Commodores the 14-10 lead.

Baylor started the second quarter off with a 18-yard touchdown run by JaMycal Hasty allowing the Bears to retake the lead 17-14.

Vaughn scurried for a 69-yard touchdown with 9:57 left in the second quarter, giving Vandy the 21-17 lead.

Vanderbilt led 21-17 at the half after missing a field goal as time expired.

Baylor came out quickly in the second half, going 75 yards on six plays, capped off by a 34-yard touchdown run by Ebner.

Denzel Mims would make a clutch catch on 4th and 13 to keep Baylor's second drive of the third quarter alive. Charlie Brewer would score on a quarterback keeper to extend Baylor's lead to 10.

Blake Lynch recovered a fumble with less than three minutes to play in the third quarter. The Bears took over on Vanderbilt's two yard line but ended up punting on that drive.

Shurmur hit Amir Abdur-Rahman for a 53 yard gain on Vanderbilt's following drive. Blasingame scored from two yards out to cut into Baylor's lead 31-28 with less than 30 seconds to go in the third quarter.

Both teams traded big play after big play in the fourth quarter. However, a 10-yard tackle for loss by Baylor's Blake Lynch on a Vanderbilt end around ultimately led to the Commodores settling for a field goal to tie the game at 38-38, with 3:30 left in the game.

The Bears responded immediately, with receiver Marques Jones exploding for a 52-yard catch and run to the house, putting Baylor ahead with a 45-38 lead with 1:50 remaining in the game.

On the next possession, Baylor stopped Vanderbilt on a 4th and 5 with 1:05 left to seal the deal and become the champions of the Texas Bowl.

Yes, the offensive shootout was the story of the Texas bowl, but Bears' defensive stop was the cherry on top for Matt Rhule's first bowl win as Baylor's head football coach.

