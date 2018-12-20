A Beaumont snake handler at Gator Country is home from a Houston hospital with an incredible story of survival.

Salvador Cavazos said his venomous pet cobra pulled a fast one Sunday night and bit him. On December 16 at Beaumont's Gator Country, he was feeding his pet cobra named "Ninja," who is a venomous monocled cobra.

His neighbor who also owns Gator Country, drove him to the nearest hospital. Then he was flown to to Ben Taub hospital in Houston.

"The way everything fell into place and how everyone helped was a miracle," Cavazos said.

The anti-venom had to be driven to Ben Taub from the Houston zoo.

Salvador said the miracle about the situation is that he suffered only minor tissue damage from the bite. The bite left him with just a small wound, which he has to keep elevated for a couple of weeks.

"I'm grateful to still be alive," Cavazos said.

Salvador said he doesn't blame the snake, but himself because he got too careless and wasn't paying attention while he was feeding the snake.

"It's like an electrician, mistakes will eventually happen and I'm going to make sure to be more careful," Cavazos said.

Cavazos is already back at work for Gator Country handling the same venomous snake.

