TEMPLE, Texas — The Bell County Commissioners meeting scheduled for Tuesday at 4 p.m. was delayed until next week because County Judge David Blackburn was out sick.

At the meeting one of the topics on the agenda was to discuss and consider appointing someone to fill the position of Claudia Brown, who was the former Justice of the Peace for Precinct 4, Place 1.

Brown who is a Democrat was elected in 2016 and removed from the bench in February, in part, for setting a $4 billion bond in 2017. She was the first public official to be removed from office in Bell County in 33 years.

On March 1, the county's Democratic party chair presented four candidates to the court to be considered.

Now, commissioners are considering to fill the position to finish out Brown's term.

