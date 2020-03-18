BELL COUNTY, Texas — The Bell County Public Health District identified a third positive case of coronavirus. The case is awaiting confirmation from the CDC, according to the Bell County Public Health District.

The individual is a 70 to 80-year-old Temple man with a recent travel history to South Africa. Bell County Public Health initiated a self-isolation protocol.

The health district said Bell County remains in stage two of the Bell County COVID-19 Actin Plan (listed below).

Bell County COVID-19 Action Plan Stage 1 (no confirmed cases of COVID-19)

Stay home if you are sick

Avoid contact with persons who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unclean hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant

Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60% of alcohol content when soap and water are not available

Stage 2 (a confirmed case of COVID-19)

All of Stage 1 measures

Actively practice ‘social distancing’ … whenever possible maintain 6 feet distance from other persons

Avoid physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings

Recommend all gatherings of 50 or more persons be canceled or postponed

Stage 3 (community spread of COVID-19)

All Stage 1 & Stage 2 measures

Bell County &/or BCPHD may issue orders restricting and/or prohibiting mass gatherings and/or movement of people

