Hear what Bell County residents wish they could leave behind in 2021

Some say being healthy and a bit more optimistic is priority. With Omicron numbers on the rise, one woman wants to be able to work from home more.

KILLEEN, Texas — With the new year comes a time to reflect and think about some of the things you may want to change. In Bell County on Friday, people reflected on what they want to leave behind in 2021.



"I would like to get rid of violence,” said a Killeen woman. “I would like our homes to be very safe. I miss the concept and the idea where kids can go out freely and just play and be kind to each other."



Some say being healthy and a bit more optimistic is a priority. With Omicron numbers on the rise, one woman wants to be able to work from home more.

"At this point, we should all be able to work from home," said Killeen resident Ashleigh Rudser.

We cannot forget that 2021 was a roller coaster for kids in school. Some kids in Bell County told 6 News they wish they could leave homework behind in 2021.

And with as much time as we spend on social media, experts say it can cause a lot of stress and anxiety. That is why some people plan to better prioritize in 2022.

"I plan on getting rid of all social media, getting more involved in our family and our kids, and starting off the new year connected," said one Harker Heights resident.