BELTON, Texas — The Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with plans for their annual 4th of July Celebration. In a release on Friday, the organization said:

“Based on feedback from the City of Belton, Bell County Public Health District and Governor’s office, the Belton Area Chamber of Commerce is moving forward with plans for the Belton 4th of July Celebration to include the 96th annual PRCA Rodeo at the Bell County Expo on July 2-4, and two nights of concerts at the Backyard Party at Schoepf’s. The concert on Friday, July 3 will feature Texas country superstar Kevin Fowler. On Saturday, July 4 the popular band with roots to Belton, Sprung, will return for an encore performance prior to the fireworks show.

In lieu of the traditional parade, plans are being finalized for a virtual parade with videos submitted by individuals, businesses, organizations and groups. Awards will be given in a variety of categories. Details will be coming soon and posted on the Chamber website and social media.

The Downtown Street Party, originally scheduled for June 27, will be postponed until a later date, tentatively planning for October. Many options and alternatives have been explored over the last several weeks in order to continue to hold these valued annual events. The logistics of staffing and following the health and safety guidelines and precautions have proven to be problematic for a traditional parade and festival, but the potential for a virtual parade is generating excitement and enthusiasm for participation by an even wider range of groups.”

Chamber President and CEO Randy Pittenger was later quoted in the release as saying, “We are excited about offering these opportunities for our community to come together to celebrate the 4th of July. These are extraordinary times requiring adjustments, creativity and resourcefulness, and we appreciate the ongoing coordination and partnership with the City of Belton and Bell County in working together for our community.”

